Memorial set for victims of Wisconsin med helicopter crash

MILWAUKEE — A memorial service is scheduled Friday for the pilot and two crew members killed when a medical helicopter crashed in northern Wisconsin.

Ascension Wisconsin Spirit Medical Transport and Air Methods will host the service at Holy Family Catholic Church in Woodruff. The service begins at 10 a.m.

The crash claimed the lives of the pilot, Rico Caruso, of Hazelhurst; flight paramedic Gregory Rosenthal, of Mosinee; and flight nurse Klint Mitchell, of Watersmeet, Michigan.

The men were returning to the helicopter’s home base in Woodruff after flying a patient to Madison late Thursday. No patients were on board.

The ceremony will include a presentation by an honor guard and a flyover. A live webcast of the service will be available on Facebook .

The National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate.