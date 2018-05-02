Milwaukee receives $10K grant to create coalition involved in eviction and its prevention

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee received on Wednesday, May 2 a $10,000 grant from the Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment (AHW) at the Medical College of Wisconsin. The city received the grant in partnership with CommonBond Communities, one of the largest nonprofit affordable housing and service providers in the Upper Midwest.

A news release indicates the funding will help create a coalition of local stakeholders involved in eviction and its prevention. This group will study, in a process led by the Wisconsin Policy Forum, the eviction system throughout the region, and develop solutions for deep, systemic change—thereby impacting health disparities in the region.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett issued the following statement in a news release:

“I am pleased to partner with CommonBond Communities on this important work. Gathering stakeholders who share our commitment will be valuable as we work on identifying and implementing solutions for residents. I am grateful to the Medical College of Wisconsin for recognizing the City’s need to work with our partners to do everything possible to address evictions.”

The project will bring together community stakeholders in eviction prevention work to participate in creating the blueprint. Those stakeholders from the community will include:

City of Milwaukee

CommonBond Communities

Community Advocates

Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee

Legal Action

Mediate Milwaukee

Metropolitan Milwaukee Fair Housing Council

Milwaukee County

Milwaukee Health Department

Social Development Commission

Urban Economic Development Association

Project planning meetings are expected to begin in May and a final blueprint is expected by the end of the year.