Muskego police: Suspects caught on camera stealing from school construction sites

MUSKEGO — Muskego police are seeking your help to identify a pair of men suspected of stealing from two schools under construction.

Officials say the two burglaries happened between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Monday, April 30. The first site is a new Muskego Lakes Middles School on North Cape Rd — and the second is at the existing Mill Valley School on Hillendale Dr.

Officials say the suspect stole spools of copper wire, 20′ copper pipes cut on scene into smaller sections, copper fittings, and power tools. Officials believe the suspects used a large set of bolt cutters and a cutting torch in the process.

The suspects are described as males, white, both in blue jeans, hooded sweatshirts, and light-colored shoes, along with a white or light-colored Suburban-like vehicle.

Any information identifying the suspects or similar incidents is urged to contact Detective Westphal at 262-679-4130.