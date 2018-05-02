Racine man charged with 15 counts of possession of child pornography

RACINE — A Racine man faces 15 criminal counts of possession of child pornography — and is now being held at the Racine County Jail. The accused is Jason Morrison.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) arrested Morrison, 39, on Sunday, April 29. The arrest came after the ICAC unit received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a pornographic image involving a young woman.

A news release from the sheriff’s office says an IP address trace was done and linked the photo to a residence in the City of Racine. It was also connected to Morrison’s home and Facebook account, the release says.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office later executed a search warrant on Morrison’s home and “numerous items of evidence were seized to include computers, cell phones and other electronic devices. A quick search of one of the computer’s hard drives turned up multiple videos and images of child pornography.”

Morrison is being held on a $250,000 bond.

In the news release, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling issued the following statement:

“The community is in a better place with Mr. Morrison being in the Racine County Jail.”