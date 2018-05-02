Some chic, southern-style dresses that are perfect for the Kentucky Derby

MILWAUKEE -- The Kentucky Derby is Saturday -- but it's just the beginning of a season full of bridal showers, baby showers, weddings and more. Macy's style expert, Liz Kores, joins Real Milwaukee with her favorite dresses and accessories for Derby Day and beyond.
• For women, the essential piece for any Derby outfit is the hat. When determining your Derby outfit, start with the hat and work down
• After the headwear, the second essential Derby ingredient is color, and lots of it! Don`t be afraid to mix and match colors and patterns, particularly florals.
• After the Derby, pare down the dress with more neutral accessories.
LOOK #1
• Hat: Asymmetrical wide brim hat with feather detail in hot pink.
• Because this hat is big and bold, go with a more understated dress.
o Tip: for a wedding, wear a dress with a pattern because then there`s very, very little chance you`ll be mistaken for a bridesmaid.
• Handbag: Floral Calvin Klein
• Shoes: Metallic spadrilles by Michael Kors
• Jewelry: Pearls!
LOOK #2
• Hat: Wide brim straw hat
• Dress: Yellow floral off-the-shoulder maxi with ruffled neckline
o Ruffles are a huge trend this spring.
• Handbag: Hot pink calfskin leather (DKNY)
• Shoes: Flat sandal
LOOK #3
• Hat: Black woven fascinator with feather detail.
o With this look, wearing letting the dress take center stage.
• Dress: Magenta multi-colored floral shift dress (Trina Turk).
• Handbag: Calvin Klein adorned with a silk scarf in coral.
• Shoes: Turquoise espadrilles by Michael Kors
• Jewelry: More pearls!