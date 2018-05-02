Some chic, southern-style dresses that are perfect for the Kentucky Derby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Kentucky Derby is Saturday -- but it's just the beginning of a season full of bridal showers, baby showers, weddings and more. Macy's style expert, Liz Kores, joins Real Milwaukee with her favorite dresses and accessories for Derby Day and beyond.

• For women, the essential piece for any Derby outfit is the hat. When determining your Derby outfit, start with the hat and work down

• After the headwear, the second essential Derby ingredient is color, and lots of it! Don`t be afraid to mix and match colors and patterns, particularly florals.

• After the Derby, pare down the dress with more neutral accessories.

LOOK #1

• Hat: Asymmetrical wide brim hat with feather detail in hot pink.

• Because this hat is big and bold, go with a more understated dress.

o Tip: for a wedding, wear a dress with a pattern because then there`s very, very little chance you`ll be mistaken for a bridesmaid.

• Handbag: Floral Calvin Klein

• Shoes: Metallic spadrilles by Michael Kors

• Jewelry: Pearls!

LOOK #2

• Hat: Wide brim straw hat

• Dress: Yellow floral off-the-shoulder maxi with ruffled neckline

o Ruffles are a huge trend this spring.

• Handbag: Hot pink calfskin leather (DKNY)

• Shoes: Flat sandal

LOOK #3

• Hat: Black woven fascinator with feather detail.

o With this look, wearing letting the dress take center stage.

• Dress: Magenta multi-colored floral shift dress (Trina Turk).

• Handbag: Calvin Klein adorned with a silk scarf in coral.

• Shoes: Turquoise espadrilles by Michael Kors

• Jewelry: More pearls!