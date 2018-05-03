× Armed with a handgun: Search for suspect underway in Sheb. Co. after incident in Manitowoc Co.

SHEBOYGAN — Officials with the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, May 3 are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an incident that took place in Manitowoc County — believed to be armed with a handgun.

Officials said in a news release around 9 a.m. Thursday, sheriff’s officials were notified of a “suspicious incident” in the Town of Wilson near the Sauk Trail and Middle Road.

A search is ongoing for a man described as a man who is African-American with dreadlock-style hair, standing 6′ tall and weighing 200 pounds. Both of his ears are pierced. He was last seen wearing an orange and black T-shirt and blue jeans.

Again, he is believed to be armed with a handgun.

Sheriff’s officials attempted to contact several residents and businesses in the area to advise them of the situation.

Numerous resources are involved in this active search.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated.