‘Big impact:’ Construction on Johnson Controls Volunteer Center hits midway point

MILWAUKEE -- The United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County has reached the midway point in their effort to create a $1 million volunteer center.

Donors and supporters got a sneak peek inside the United Way's forthcoming volunteer center in Milwaukee's Brewers Hill neighborhood on Thursday, May 3.

"There will be kiosks behind me where you can sign up for individual volunteer activities. Behind where you are standing are some individual rooms, where people are going to get some financial coaching," said Amy Lindner, local United Way president.

The space will serve as an incubator for not only recruiting new volunteers -- but a think tank for new initiatives.

"We couldn't be more exited about our partnership with the United Way," said George Oliver, Johnson Controls CEO.

The volunteer and engagement center will carry the Johnson Controls' namesake.

"Johnson Controls donated $1 million when we started the donation process back in 2015," said Oliver.

Johnson Controls also has more than 300 employees actively volunteering for the United Way.

"The combination has truly made a big impact on the community," said Oliver.

The halfway point in construction has been reached, and as of Thursday, May 3, there was official signage up.

"This is just going to be incredible for the community," said Lindner.

The volunteer and engagement center is expected to open in August. The United Way contributes to more than 160 programs at more than 80 different local agencies.