Case of whooping cough confirmed at Whitefish Bay High School

WHITEFISH BAY — A case of whooping cough (pertussis) has been confirmed at Whitefish Bay High School.

A school district administrator said the student was up-to-date with their immunizations, but still impacted.

Students may have been exposed during the past two weeks at school.

Whooping cough is a contagious bacterial illness, so if your child starts showing symptoms of a cold and cough, you’re urged to seek medical care.

