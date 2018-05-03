Caught on camera: Police need your help to identify home burglary suspect

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with the burglary of a home that happened Tuesday, May 1 in the area of 8th Street and Hayes Avenue.

The victim, a 42-year-old woman, entered her home around 3:15 p.m. and encountered the male suspect. The suspect then ran from the home.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his 30’s, approximately 5’8” tall, with a buzz cut. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.