Deputy spots man who appeared to be texting while driving, later arrests him for OWI-4th

MILWAUKEE — A 32-year-old South Milwaukee man was arrested for felony OWI-4th in West Allis on Wednesday evening, May 2.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s office indicates that around 6:30 p.m., a deputy spotted a driver who appeared to be texting while driving northbound on I-894. The deputy stopped the driver at Beloit Road.

The South Milwaukee man had a Revoked/OWI-related license. While speaking with the driver, the deputy noticed the odor of alcohol and performed field sobriety tests. He failed to pass, and tested a .11 on the PBT.

The South Milwaukee man was arrested for OWI-4th offense. His previous OWI convictions were in January 2014, May 2015 and May 2017.

Fajardo faces charges of OWI-4th, Operating with PAC, and Operating after Revocation/OWI-related. If convicted of these charges, he faces up to 12 years in prison. He was also cited for Inattentive Operation of Motor Vehicle.