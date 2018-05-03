First day of spring festival will mark 2018 Grand Opening of the Estabrook Beer Garden

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Estabrook Park Beer Garden with a preview of MaiFest. MaiFest celebrates Milwaukee's German heritage in true Bavarian style. Milwaukee County Parks and Estabrook Beer Garden present Milwaukee’s only authentic Maifest Event – May 3rd thru May 6th.

About Estabrook Beer Garden (website)

The first day of the spring festival will mark 2018 Grand Opening of the Estabrook Beer Garden. The festival will be open rain or shine.

This is the 4th annual Maifest at Estabrook, introduced in 2015 as the first event of its kind in Milwaukee in several decades. Attendees can expect to enjoy traditional German dancing, food, live music, and Hofbräu Maibock beer throughout the weekend. There’s even a stein holding contest with a chance to win a trip for two to NYC for men’s and women’s division if the winning times stand throughout the season.