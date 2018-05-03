Giving new meaning to ‘ripped jeans:’ Company debuts ‘extreme cut out jeans,’ now sold out!
LOS ANGELES — A denim company is giving new meaning to “ripped jeans.”
Los Angeles-based “Carmar” has debuted “extreme cut out” jeans. They feature large cutouts on the front and back of the pants, as well as a large zipper in the front.
Carmar has already sold out of the jeans, and they’re taking waiting-list requests via email.
If you’re willing to take a fashion risk, it’ll cost you. The jeans sell for $168.