× Giving new meaning to ‘ripped jeans:’ Company debuts ‘extreme cut out jeans,’ now sold out!

LOS ANGELES — A denim company is giving new meaning to “ripped jeans.”

Los Angeles-based “Carmar” has debuted “extreme cut out” jeans. They feature large cutouts on the front and back of the pants, as well as a large zipper in the front.

Carmar has already sold out of the jeans, and they’re taking waiting-list requests via email.

If you’re willing to take a fashion risk, it’ll cost you. The jeans sell for $168.