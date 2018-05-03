× “Investing in students:’ House of Harley-Davidson announces technical school scholarships

MILWAUKEE — The House of Harley-Davidson is giving a boost to high school students who want to pursue an education at a local technical college. “Full Throttle Technical College Boost” is set up by the House of Harley-Davidson as an annual scholarship fund.

According to a press release, the company will award two graduating high school seniors with a $1,000 scholarship to be used towards their education at any campus of Gateway Technical College or Milwaukee Area Technical College.

A panel will select two recipients – one student from a Milwaukee County high school and one student from a Racine County high school. The House of Harley-Davidson has locations in both counties.

“We believe in the future of Milwaukee and Racine Counties and we believe in investing in students who chase their dreams,” said Jeff Binkert, president of House of Harley-Davidson. “This is our way to support education for those who are interested in advancing their current career or for those who are planning to transition into a new employment field. Wisconsin’s excellent technical college system makes that possible.”

The recipients must enroll at any campus of Gateway Technical College or Milwaukee Area Technical College for the Fall 2018 semester. The scholarships will be awarded on June 29, 2018. More details to follow.

Requirements for applicants: