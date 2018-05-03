Lucky winner! Retired veteran from Kenosha wins $1M playing Megabucks
KENSOHA — Michael Stubbs of Kenosha is the lucky winner of $1 million from the Wisconsin Lottery’s April 28 Megabucks drawing.
The winning numbers from Saturday, April 28 were 1, 6, 15, 22, 23 and 27.
Wisconsin Lottery officials said in a news release Stubbs purchased his winning ticket at Kwik Trip on Green Bay near 38th Street in Kenosha.
Retailers receive a two percent incentive of the winning ticket amount up to $100,000.
Megabucks is Wisconsin’s own lotto game. Drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday night.
How to Play
- Choose six different numbers from one to 49. You will receive two plays for $1.
- You must purchase your ticket by 9 p.m. on Wednesday or Saturday to be included in that night’s drawing.
- Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible.