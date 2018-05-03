× Lucky winner! Retired veteran from Kenosha wins $1M playing Megabucks

KENSOHA — Michael Stubbs of Kenosha is the lucky winner of $1 million from the Wisconsin Lottery’s April 28 Megabucks drawing.

The winning numbers from Saturday, April 28 were 1, 6, 15, 22, 23 and 27.

Wisconsin Lottery officials said in a news release Stubbs purchased his winning ticket at Kwik Trip on Green Bay near 38th Street in Kenosha.

Retailers receive a two percent incentive of the winning ticket amount up to $100,000.

Megabucks is Wisconsin’s own lotto game. Drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday night.

How to Play