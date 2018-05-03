Lucky winner! Retired veteran from Kenosha wins $1M playing Megabucks

Posted 11:17 am, May 3, 2018, by

KENSOHA — Michael Stubbs of Kenosha is the lucky winner of $1 million from the Wisconsin Lottery’s April 28 Megabucks drawing.

The winning numbers from Saturday, April 28 were 1, 6, 15, 22, 23 and 27. 

Wisconsin Lottery officials said in a news release Stubbs purchased his winning ticket at Kwik Trip on Green Bay near 38th Street in Kenosha.

Retailers receive a two percent incentive of the winning ticket amount up to $100,000.

Megabucks is Wisconsin’s own lotto game.  Drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday night.

How to Play

  1. Choose six different numbers from one to 49. You will receive two plays for $1.
  2. You must purchase your ticket by 9 p.m. on Wednesday or Saturday to be included in that night’s drawing.
  3. Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible.