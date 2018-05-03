× Milwaukee teachers’ union encourages members to take pledge for “bold action”

MILWAUKEE — Unhappy with next year’s proposed school budget, Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association (MTEA — the teachers’ union) is asking members to pledge to take “bold action” to “guarantee” a just budget for students and teachers.

In a video statement to its union Wednesday night, May 2 MTEA Vice President Amy Mizialko, asked educators to “search your conscious and consider how far each of you is willing to go to guarantee a just budget for students and educators.”

The union leader did not use the word “strike” however.

Next year’s proposed budget calls for a five percent cut district wide and the elimination of more than 120 teaching positions.

The budget plan will be discussed at a school board meeting Thursday evening, May 3.