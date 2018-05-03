Sheriff’s officials release photo of items found in home of boy, 16, who allegedly wrote ‘hit list’

MACON COUNTY, N.C. — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office has released a photo of the items found in the home of a boy, 16, detained Tuesday, May 1 after authorities were given a “hit list” written by him and another student at Franklin High School in Franklin, North Carolina.

The list, written by the boy and his teenage girlfriend, included the names of 11 students, Principal Barry Woody and others, officials said.

Macon County Sheriff Robert Holland said the items found in the bedroom of the teen were a mix of firearms and airsoft pellet weapons.

According to search warrants, some of the firearms seized are:

Winchester .22 rifle

Mossberg 702 .22 rifle

Mossberg 12 ga shotgun

SKS 7.62 X 39 Rifle

.22 revolver

.45 pistol

.22 handgun

9mm handgun

Individuals named on the list and their parents were notified individually.

Through two sources, WLOS confirmed the two students, boyfriend and girlfriend, have been given mental evaluations.

The Macon County sheriff said he could not confirm the information due to HPPA privacy laws. However, he said he expects to file criminal charges against both students, and that detailed search warrants are expected soon.

He said those warrants will have detailed information related to the alleged “hit list” plot.

The sheriff said the boy, during interviews with investigators, stated he had access to all of the guns in his bedroom, along with other weapons in his house. The sheriff said the boy and girl were involved in an alleged revenge plot to do harm to about 11 students and the principal at Franklin High School, as well as members of law enforcement.

He said the guns were seized from the suspect’s home as evidence in the case.