× Mark your calendar: Soccer returns to Miller Park featuring C.F. Pachuca, Club León

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Thursday, May 3 that Miller Park will play host to an international soccer match between C.F. Pachuca and Club León on Wednesday, July 11 at 7:30 p.m. Both teams represent Liga MX, the top level of soccer in Mexico.

Tickets to the match go on sale to the public on Friday, May 11 at 10 a.m. with prices starting as low as $15 per ticket. Fans can visit Brewers.com/soccer to purchase tickets.

This event will mark the third professional soccer match ever played at Miller Park. In 2014, Chivas de Guadalajara faced Swansea City, and in 2015, Club Atlas took on Newcastle United.

C.F. Pachuca, founded in 1892, is the oldest team in Mexico and among the most prolific Liga MX clubs in recent history. Since its promotion to the Mexican first division in 1998, the club has won six Liga MX championships, most recently in 2016, and five CONCACAF Champions’ Cups, most recently in 2017.

Club León, founded in 1943, is based in the city of León, Guanajuato, Mexico. The club has won the Liga MX championship seven times, most recently in 2014.