Stuck between a rock and a hard place: Snapping turtle rescued by firefighters set for release 🐢

FRANKLIN — Firefighters with the Franklin Fire Department and officials with the Wehr Nature Center teamed up to rescue a snapping turtle who was stuck between a rock and a hard place, literally!

According to a Facebook post on the Wehr Nature Center’s page, “the combined effort of park visitors, nature center staff, the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at Wisconsin Humane Society and Franklin Fire Department helped free this beauty!”

The turtle was taken to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, where officials announced some great news just one day later, on Thursday, May 3. They said the snapping turtle received a clean bill of health after some “much needed rest and relaxation,” and she was set to be released later on Thursday — back to the same pond — “but not so close to this waterfall.”

She’s been dubbed “Sweetpea” and officials have wished her well in her future endeavors.