× ‘We cannot wait:’ P!nk to perform at new Bucks’ arena on May 2, 2019

MILWAUKEE — P!nk will perform at the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) on Thursday, May 2, 2019, as part of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2019.

Tickets for the show at Milwaukee’s newest world-class arena will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 11, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

“We are going to ‘get the party started’ with P!nk next May at the WESC,” said WESC General Manager Raj Saha. “P!nk puts on one of the best live performances, and we cannot wait for her amazing production in Milwaukee.”

To celebrate the announcement, the exterior of the WESC, the 5th Street LED board and the exterior of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center were lit in pink Wednesday evening and will be again Thursday evening.