Wisconsin sees wave of applications for industrial hemp

MADISON — Wisconsin has received hundreds of applications to grow industrial hemp for the first time in the state.

WLUK-TV reports that the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has received about 340 applications over the past two months. Preliminary numbers indicate about 250 of the applications are for growing industrial hemp, while more than 90 are for processing the plant.

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation says the state’s hemp production history from the 1940s may be influencing the currently high level of interest.

The state legalized industrial hemp production last year. Industrial hemp has less than 1 percent THC, the main psychoactive part of the cannabis plant. Marijuana contains between 3 and 15 percent THC.

Hemp can be turned into many items, including food, clothes, insulation and construction materials.