× 22-year-old West Bend woman missing after leaving home without medication

WEST BEND — West Bend police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered 22-year-old woman. Kristen Cook was last seen leaving her West Bend home on Tuesday, May 1 around 5:30 p.m. and has not been seen since.

According to West Bend police, Cook requires daily medication that she did not bring with her, and her family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on Cook’s whereabouts is asked to contact the West Bend Police Department at 262-335-5000.