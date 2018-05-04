Monitor congestion on I-43 with the FOX6Now.com interactive traffic map
22-year-old West Bend woman missing after leaving home without medication

Posted 4:14 pm, May 4, 2018, by

WEST BEND — West Bend police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered 22-year-old woman. Kristen Cook was last seen leaving her West Bend home on Tuesday, May 1 around 5:30 p.m. and has not been seen since.

According to West Bend police, Cook requires daily medication that she did not bring with her, and her family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on Cook’s whereabouts is asked to contact the West Bend Police Department at 262-335-5000.

 