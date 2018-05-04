‘All in building an awareness:’ Volunteers kick off foster care campaign by kicking into a handstand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Volunteers are kicking off a foster care campaign by kicking up into a handstand. The unique social media challenge is spreading across the state.

It's a silly stunt with a serious message.

"All in building an awareness for the need for foster parents state-wide," said Oriana Carey, Coalition for Children Youth and Families, CEO.

Nearly 8,000 Wisconsin kids are in foster care.

"We want to keep kids in their communities. We want them to not move out. So we need enough in every single county and every community in this state," said Carey.

When kids enter the program, advocates say their lives are turned upside down. Volunteers with the Coalition for Children Youth and Families are kicking up into a handstand to turn those lives around.

"You don't have to be a perfect parent, you just gotta have love in your heart and you just gotta want to help other people," said Gary Miller, Serve Marketing.

Volunteers in Madison started this challenge. This Milwaukee group answered the call and is passing it on.

"We challenge the Milwaukee Bucks to do some handstands. So, yeah. The challenge is out to you next," said Carey.

In addition to challenging the Bucks, the coalition would like to challenge you at home too. Take a picture of yourself doing a handstand and post it to social media with the hashtag #HandstandForFosterKids and tag those you are challenging, as well as @coalitionforcyf.

Below are some pictures of FOX6 reporter Amy Dupont and FOX6 Photojournalist Eddie Poser doing a Handstand For Foster Kids.

