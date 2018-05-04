Are you ready for summer? Get in shape at Fit Body Boot Camp in Brookfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKFIELD -- Pool season is coming soon! Jonathon Gregg spent the morning at Fit Body Boot Camp in Brookfield.

About Fit Body Boot Camp (website)

Over here at Fit Body Boot Camp in Brookfield, we love what we do. And here, we really truly care about you as a person and will do everything we can to make you feel loved and appreciated. From the moment you first walk in, you’ll realize that this is not your typical gym feeling. Our goal here is to make the atmosphere warm and inviting; a place where you can go and relax and just sit around and talk. Best of all, a place where everyone will be treated with kindness and respect.

The trainers over at FBBC Brookfield are well trained and have the kind of passion and drive to challenge you, yet motivate and inspire you in a way where you will feel a sense of accomplishment. Here you’ll quickly find out you’re part of a fitness family that really truly cares about you as an individual and your fitness success.

Our workouts here are designed to challenge and push you to a point you never thought possible. We combine the high intensity with resistance training, which helps you burn twice the calories in a fraction of the time. The best part is that they are safe but effective, and anybody and everyone regardless of their fitness experience can do it. Here, we modify our workouts and tailor them to help meet your every need. I want to make sure you feel comfortable and confident in doing so. We’re here to help you succeed! If you put in the hard work and stay dedicated, I promise when all is said and done, you’ll feel a sense of accomplishment that goes way beyond the scale. Progress is Progress no matter how you look at it.