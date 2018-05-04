Cinco de Mayo and Kentucky Derby fall on same day: A new twist on the traditional mint julep

MILWAUKEE -- Cinco de Mayo falls on the same day as the Kentucky Derby this year. JC Cunningham, the bar manager at Plum Lounge, joins FOX6 WakeUp to make a special drink to celebrate.
