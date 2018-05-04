Click It or Ticket: Lt. Gov. Kleefisch, Donald Driver talk about seat belt use

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch joined Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Secretary Dave Ross and Green Bay Packers’ all-time leading receiver Donald Driver Friday, May 4 at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin to talk seat belt use.

The event previewed the annual Click It or Ticket (CIOT) seat belt mobilization set for May 21 – June 3.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the state’s safety belt use rate of 89.4 percent is the highest ever, but still lags behind the national average. Last year in Wisconsin, there were 58,899 traffic convictions for failure to fasten a seat belt.