First Fridays in downtown Racine will feature music, fun and themed merchant specials

RACINE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in Racine with a preview of First Fridays. First Fridays is a group of small business owners of boutique shops, restaurants, art galleries and museums who have worked together to put this event on nine times a year for 12 years.

About First Fridays (website)

Celebrate “Star Wars® Day,” May the 4th with friends, family and friendly, and (possibly very oddly-dressed) strangers in beautiful and historic Downtown Racine. Power trio RAR will be performing at Monument Square from 6-9 PM and we begin the horse-drawn Carriage rides from Monument Square, weather permitting.

Join all the First Friday’s Sponsor downtown merchants as they welcome you to shop local, dine & discover the best Racine has to offer: Downtown! Come early & stay late!

Please help support our First Friday Sponsors, listed on our website at http://firstfridaysracine.com/ or recognize them by their festive official Fridays Flag!

Here are a few of the happenings your friendly First Friday Sponsor Merchants have in store for you this coming First Fridays. And, May the 4th be with you:

Let the gals at Funky Hannah’s, 324 Main Street, show you how easy it is to make your own jewelry. Want to get started on your own creative adventure? See how easy it is to make your own earrings with the amazing array of beads in our shop. On staff artisans will offer demonstrations from 4-9pm. Be inspired by the latest in class offerings through June and enter to win a spot for two in one of our upcoming classes. You can bring your mom.