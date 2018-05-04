Fitbit Versa review: A great smart watch for all

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Fitbit Versa is a good looking smartwatch that works with both iOS and Android to bring you informative fitness and health stats without being overly complicated with unnecessary features.

Rich DeMuro reviews the Fitbit Versa, the company's latest smartwatch. It sells for $200 and is available now.

More information:

https://www.fitbit.com/shop/versa

