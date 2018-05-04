Group in minivan break into vehicles at Nicolet High School; lead police on pursuit

GLENDALE — Glendale police are searching for a group of people who broke into several vehicles parked in the Nicolet High School parking lot Friday morning, May 4.
Glendale police say shortly after 10:40 a.m., three people climbed out of a 2003 mint green Dodge Caravan in the parking lot of the high school, and broke into five vehicles with the intent to steal items out of them.
PHOTO GALLERY
Photo Gallery
A person at the scene called a security officer at the school to alert them of the suspicious activity and police were called.
Officials say the group fled the scene. Glendale officers were led on a brief high-speed pursuit before terminating due to “their reckless driving.”
Anyone with information on this incident or the individuals pictured, you’re asked to contact the Glendale Police Department at 414-228-1753