Group in minivan break into vehicles at Nicolet High School; lead police on pursuit

GLENDALE — Glendale police are searching for a group of people who broke into several vehicles parked in the Nicolet High School parking lot Friday morning, May 4.

Glendale police say shortly after 10:40 a.m., three people climbed out of a 2003 mint green Dodge Caravan in the parking lot of the high school, and broke into five vehicles with the intent to steal items out of them.

A person at the scene called a security officer at the school to alert them of the suspicious activity and police were called.

Officials say the group fled the scene. Glendale officers were led on a brief high-speed pursuit before terminating due to “their reckless driving.”

Anyone with information on this incident or the individuals pictured, you’re asked to contact the Glendale Police Department at 414-228-1753