Man shot, injured during home invasion, armed robbery on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night, May 3 on the city’s north side. Police believe the shooting stemmed from a home-invasion robbery.

It happened around 10:00 p.m. in the area of 34th and Villard.

Police say a man, 30, suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and is being treated at a local hospital.

Police continue to investigate this incident and the circumstances behind it.