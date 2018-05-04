× Manhunt underway after ATF agent shot, critically injured in Chicago

CHICAGO — A manhunt is underway after an ATF agent was shot in Chicago early Friday morning, May 4, according to WGN.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the area of 45th Street and South Hermitage Avenue.

WGN reports that the ATF agent was working undercover in a joint mission with Chicago police task force officers when the shooting took place.

The agent was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody.