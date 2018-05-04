Milwaukee police: Search underway for 58-year-old man with dementia

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police hope you can help track down 58-year-old Michael Howard. He suffers from dementia and other medical issues that require medication.

Officials say Howard was last seen near 28th and Courtland around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, May 4.

Howard is described as a male, black, 5’9” tall, 230 pounds, with a scar along the bridge of his nose. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black thigh-length leather coat with a belt, white pants with a rip along the thigh, and brown boots.

If you have information that could help the Milwaukee Police Department find Howard, you’re urged to call 414-935-7405.