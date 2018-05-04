× Navy: SEALs tested positive for illicit drugs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Navy says members of its SEAL teams have tested positive for illegal drugs.

The Navy released a statement Friday saying 11 members of its Naval Special Warfare units on the East Coast tested positive for “controlled substances.”

According to a Navy official, the drug was cocaine, and commanders are investigating to determine if all the alleged offenses happened at the same place and time. The official wasn’t authorized to discuss this probe publicly, so spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Navy statement says “illicit drugs are incompatible with the SEAL Ethos and Naval service.” Members who tested positive face removal from the Navy, pending the investigation’s final results.

The Naval Special Warfare units are based in Virginia Beach.