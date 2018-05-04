× Racine police: Man hospitalized with gunshot wounds to his face

RACINE — A man suffered gunshot wounds to his face in a Racine neighborhood on Friday morning, May 4.

Racine police say officers were dispatched to the neighborhood near Hamilton St. and Lasalle St. around 8:30 a.m. after shots were reported being heard in the area. A victim was located — and later taken to Ascension Hospital for treatment. Officials say the extent of his injuries are unknown.

Officials say there is no one in custody for this incident.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262- 636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.