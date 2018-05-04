Report: Bucks to interview Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The off-season work has reportedly been upped for the Milwaukee Bucks. Less than a week after losing Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, the Bucks' search for a head coach is well underway.

A number of candidates have emerged according to many reports, including the first woman to be an assistant coach, Becky Hammon of the San Antonio Spurs.

This will mark the first time a woman has been interviewed for a head coaching position.

In the meantime, Joe Prunty is hoping he can hold on to the job as he also will go through the interview process.