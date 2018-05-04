× ‘She’s a survivor:’ Snapping turtle returns home after being stuck in rocks 🐢

FRANKLIN — Just two days after she was rescued by the Franklin Fire Department, the snapping turtle who got stuck has now returned to the Whitnall Park pond.

On Wednesday, May 2, hikers found the turtle stuck between a rock and a hard place. The park staff at the Wehr Nature Center attempted to rescue the turtle — but were unsuccessful.

The park staff then called the Franklin Fire Department who were able to help free the snapping turtle.

“We believe in helping another living creature in need is the right thing to do,” Franklin Fire Cheif Adam Remington said.

The turtle was taken to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, where officials announced some great news just one day later, on Thursday, May 3. They said the snapping turtle received a clean bill of health after some “much needed rest and relaxation,” and she was set to be released.

On Friday, May 4, the fully grown female snapping turtle was released back into the same pond — just not so close to the waterfall.

“She’s tough and she’s a survivor,” Howard Aprill, park naturalist at the Wehr Nature Center said. “We wanted to keep that type of tough animal in the wild doing what they’re supposed to do.”