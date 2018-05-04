U.S. Marshals seek David Bopp, a man they say has ‘a lot of domestic violence issues’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITEFISH BAY -- He was sent to prison for being part of an operation that was shipping drugs from California to Wisconsin. Now, 31-year-old David Bopp is once again on the run from authorities. His life has gone up in smoke.

“He does have a lot of domestic violence issues,” the agent on his case said.

For him, disobeying the law may run in his blood.

“It was a pretty large conspiracy. But one of his co-conspirators was his father,” the agent explained.

Bopp was arrested in 2012 for conspiracy of distributing marijuana and money laundering. He was part of a drug operation that shipped marijuana from northern California to Wisconsin. He was convicted in 2013. In 2015, he was eligible for parole.

“His father and him got released right around the same time. His father, I believe, is still under supervision,” the agent said.

Bopp however, took another approach. During his supervision, Bopp resided in the scenic village of Whitefish Bay near Santa Monica Boulevard and Henry Clay Street. He had interactions with police at this address.

“While David was out on supervision, he again assaulted his girlfriend. There was a big domestic violence issue. Cops got called to the house,” the agent recalled.

Since that incident, Bopp has been off the radar. He hasn’t been seen by authorities since. U.S. Marshals have information that he may be up to his old habits.

“It’s believed he’s back doing the same kind of crimes as before,” the agent said.

U.S. Marshals say Bopp is described as a male, white, 5'8" tall, 175 pounds with hazel eyes. His most noticeable feature is the color of his hair.

“His beard and his hair is very distinctive. He does have red hair and a red beard,” the agent described.

While it’s suspected Bopp is hiding out in northern California’s marijuana farms. He has strong ties to Wisconsin.

U.S. Marshals are asking the public to send information on his possible location -- and help bring the 31-year-old back to reality.