LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- No matter size or species, no one is immune to the effects of getting older. Even elephants at the Little Rock Zoo.

The zoo is somewhat of a retirement home for three aging Asian elephants who suffer from arthritis.

To help ease the symptoms, their trainers have the animals practice yoga.

The trainers say elephants tend to live longer under human care because of exercises practiced in yoga.