× 30-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed and his passenger was injured after crashing into an SUV Saturday afternoon, May 5. It happened near South 11th and Madison Streets shortly after 1:30 p.m.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the 30-year-old was driving his motorcycle on 11th Street, and a 35-year-old woman was driving an SUV on West Madison Street. Officials say the woman stopped at a stop sign facing westbound, when the motorcycle crashed into her vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. His passenger, a 22-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV was not injured. She remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police say preliminary investigation reveals the motorcyclist may have been speeding at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.