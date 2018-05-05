× Elon Musk is ‘super, super serious’ about starting a candy company

Sweet. Elon Musk says he’s starting a candy company.

The billionaire entrepreneur tweeted Saturday that he is “super, super serious” about starting his own confections enterprise.

“It’s going to be amazing,” Musk wrote.

It immediately set tongues wagging, with more than 100,000 likes by Saturday evening and Twitter users basically salivating at the prospect.

They wanted to know when. Whether he is hiring. What it will be called. How they can buy stock.

They clearly expect the candy to be as amazing and ground-breaking as Musk’s Tesla cars and SpaceX space exploration company.

“My candy better be airdropped from a space station or I want my money back,” one person wrote.

What about the name? Many lamented that Mars and (Three) Musketeers are already taken.

“Cryptocandy,” Musk tweeted.

Some suggested chocolate bitcoins or space rocks.

The candy idea is apparently part of a not-so-sweet tit-for-tat between Musk and billionaire investor Warren Buffett.

It began earlier in the week when Musk, in Tesla’s latest earnings call, said economic moats are “lame.” A moat is a term coined by Buffett to describe a company’s competitive advantage.

Buffett, at his annual Berkshire Hathaway meeting Saturday, reportedly responded by saying moats are still a good idea — and that his See’s Candies business is a good example.

“Then I’m going to build a moat & fill it w candy,” Musk tweeted Saturday in a string of candy-related tweets. “Warren B will not be able to resist investing! Berkshire Hathaway kryptonite …”

So is Musk kidding? His fans hope not.