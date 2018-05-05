Marshfield boy battling cancer becomes firefighter for a day: ‘Firefighters are his heroes’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHFIELD -- A heartwarming story out of central Wisconsin. A young boy, undergoing cancer treatment, sees his firefighter dreams come true.

Like many three year olds, Lincoln Schrock is filled with questions and excitement. Smiles ear to ear -- pure happiness palpable as he lives out his dream.

But Thursday's trip to the fire department meant just a bit more to Lincoln and his family.

"It's just been so special for us," Lincoln's mother said. "Marshfield has been willing to open up their doors and let Lincoln come in and have the best day of his life."

Because unlike most three year olds, Lincoln is battling stage four cancer.

"You just never expect to be a parent of a kid with cancer," Lincoln's mother said.

Diagnosed just days after he turned three years old.

"It's very hard to see him screaming in pain," Lincoln's mother said.

But Thursday, all of that was forgotten.

"It was so good for us to see him running around smiling," Lincoln's mother said.

Love Your Melon -- an apparel brand that helps kids with cancer -- worked with the fire department to make it all happen.

"It's just fun watching his face, and his expressions and how much he's enjoying it," said a firefighter with the Marshfield Fire Department.

And while it may have only been a few hours.

"It means a lot to him, as you can see it on his face," Lincoln's mother said.

The experience will be unforgettable.

"This is something he's going to be talking about for years," Lincoln's mother said. Firefighters are his heroes."