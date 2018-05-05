× Milwaukee Brewers trade pitcher Oliver Drake to Cleveland for cash

MILWAUKEE — Reliever Oliver Drake has been acquired by the Cleveland Indians from the Milwaukee Brewers for cash.

The 31-year-old right-hander is 1-0 with a 6.39 ERA in 11 games this year. He has 15 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings.

Cleveland announced the trade before its game against the New York Yankees on Saturday. Drake was designated for assignment Tuesday.

He is among three U.S. Naval Academy players to reach the major leagues.

For his career, Drake is 5-5 with a 4.49 ERA in 102 relief appearances for Baltimore (2015-17) and Milwaukee (2017-18).