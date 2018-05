× Police: Man shot, injured on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWUAKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on the city’s south side Friday night, May 4.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. near 34th and Scott.

According to police, a 31-year-old man was shot during what appears to be an attempted armed robbery. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Milwaukee police are searching for the suspect.