Police to the rescue: Milwaukee and Brown Deer officers help those in need in separate occasions

MILWAUKEE, BROWN DEER — Two acts of kindness caught on camera! Both on Saturday, May 5, officers with the Milwaukee and Brown Deer Police Departments were doing their job by helping two women on separate occasions get out of unfortunate situations.

Around 11:40 a.m., FOX6’s Ashley Sears was able to catch a picture of a Milwaukee police officer coming to the rescue and helping a woman in her vehicle who ran out of gas.

Woman ran out of gas…@MilwaukeePolice to the rescue! pic.twitter.com/4onIxGrEPk — Ashley Sears (@AshleySears6) May 5, 2018

Then later on Saturday, around 12:20 p.m., a Brown Deer officer was called to the scene to rescue an elderly cleaning lady who accidentally locked herself behind a garbage dumpster gate.

.@BrownDeerWIPD Officer Metanova rescues elderly cleaning lady who accidentally locked herself behind the gate of a garbage dumpster. She was very grateful for our response #protectandserve pic.twitter.com/5o455ZpvrT — Sgt Carver (@BDPD311) May 5, 2018

Way to go officers!