🎗️Survivors, fighters and supporters make strides against breast cancer at annual walk🎗️

MILWAUKEE — On Saturday, May 5, more than 7,000 people gathered to support those impacted by cancer. Making Strides against Breast Cancer is one of the biggest cancer research fundraisers in the area. One cancer survivor says this event is so much more than a run and a walk.

“It’s been a long journey for me and I like to help other people,” said cancer survivor Kelly Gramblicka.

A mob of pink in Milwaukee’s Veterans Park; strangers turned friends through the fight against cancer.

“The day I got diagnosed, obviously, it was a big punch in the gut,” Gramblicka said.

Gramblicka, a cancer survivor, has been coming to the “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” run/walk for years. But to her, and others it’s so much more.

“It’s not just the person going through the cancer but it’s the people around you also, they’re hurting also,” Gramblicka said.

Thousands of survivors, and their supporters, walk to promote cancer awareness — and raise funds to help eradicate the disease.

“We want to make sure that patients get the services and programs that they need, that we fund groundbreaking research, and that we’re really getting the awareness and education out there around mammograms and getting their screenings and early detection,” said Laurie Bertrand with the American Cancer Society.

In addition to it being a charity event, attendees also call it a networking opportunity. A chance to share stories, explore resources and support one another.

“American Cancer Society says they want to create more birthdays so to me this is a birthday party,” Gramblicka said.

A social network — that proves to those in it — you are never alone.

It doesn’t cost a single dollar to register for the event. So all the money that is raised during Making Strides is donated. People giving to a cause that’s near and dear to them. All said and done they hope to raise more than $300,000.

