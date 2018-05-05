× Wisconsin boy recovers after being shot by mother

MONTFORT, Wis. — A young Wisconsin boy who was shot in the head by his mother more than two years ago has been released from a brain injury rehabilitation facility in Arkansas.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that 11-year-old Joey Slaight was released from the facility in April. He recently celebrated the progress in his recovery with a trip to Texas.

Slaight now lives with his aunt and uncle, Andra and Jason Munoz, and their children in Oklahoma.

Andra Munoz says Slaight has cognitive skills that are about at the first-grade level and also has vision problems.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says Morgan Slaight shot Joey Slaight and his brother in January 2015 after she returned from an emergency detention at Winnebago Mental Health Institute for threatening to kill herself.