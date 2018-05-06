BBC’s Andrew Marr to have surgery for malignant tumor

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 4: Prime Minister David Cameron is interviewed by Andrew Marr (R) on his BBC1 current affairs programme at Media City before the start of the Conservative Party annual conference on October 4, 2015 in Manchester, England

LONDON — Prominent BBC broadcaster Andrew Marr plans to have surgery to remove a malignant tumor on his kidney.

Marr, 58, told viewers of his Sunday show that he will be off-the-air for “a couple of weeks or so” while he recovers. His agent says Marr is expected to make a full recovery and return to his show soon.

The surgery comes five years after Marr suffered a severe stroke. He was hospitalized for two months and needed extensive physiotherapy to recover his mobility.

He has for many years hosted a popular Sunday morning show that features political guests.