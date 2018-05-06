‘By Land or By Sea:’ Kohl’s Art Generation Family Sundays teams up with Milwaukee Art Museum

MILWAUKEE — A Lake Michigan inspired event took place Sunday, May 6 at the Milwaukee Art Museum.

Kohl’s Art Generation Family Sundays teamed up with the museum to present “By Land or By Sea.”

Visitors of all ages were able to take part in hands-on activities like painting, sketching and even building boats.

The event also featured musical performances.

It was all aimed at showcasing the beauty of Lake Michigan.

“It’s also just fun for parents and kids to spend time side-by-side, making things together. I overheard the greatest conversations as they learn more about each other in the process,” said Emily Sullivan with the Milwaukee Art Museum.

Kohl’s Art Generation Family Sundays happens five times a year, each with different themes and activities.