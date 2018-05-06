× Connecticut women arrested for leaving child in stroller while using drugs

NEW LONDON, Ct. — New London Police in Connecticut arrested two women for leaving an infant unattended in a stroller while they became unconscious from drug use, police said.

Police arrested 33-year-old, New London resident Jennifer Jarvis and 30-year-old New London resident Ashley Papski for Risk of Injury and Possession of Hallucinogen on Saturday just after 12:30 p.m.

Officers were called to the Apostolic Cathedral of Hope Church on Green Street for reports of two women “passed out” with a baby in a stroller nearby them.

Upon arrival, officers said the woman looked to be under the influence of alcohol and hallucinogens, but were made conscious after efforts by the officers.

The child was Papski’s infant and has been placed under custody secured by the Department of Children and Families, DCF.

Officers determined the women were using “K2” and seized drug paraphernalia.

A court date for both Papski and Jarvis is unknown at this time.