× Families can get free admission on July 1 into Summerfest for Kohl’s Family Day

MILWAUKEE — For the eighth year, Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance is partnering with Kohl’s to give families the opportunity for free admission to the festival during Kohl’s Family Day.

On Sunday, July 1, from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., the ﬁrst 2,500 people who donate three nutritious non-perishable food items for kids will receive one FREE admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only.

Suggested items include: canned chicken or tuna, fruits canned in 100% juice and low sodium vegetables. All donations will beneﬁt Hunger Task Force.

The Kohl’s Captivation Station, located on the south end of Henry Maier Festival Park, will be open from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. every day of Summerfest. Attendees will be able to participate in family-friendly activities, including:

Kohl’s Color Wheels, an art-making experience presented by the Milwaukee Art Museum

Kohl’s Design It! Mobile Lab, unique hands-on projects highlighting design with Discovery World

Kohl’s Wild Theater, conservation-themed theatrical performances from the Zoological Society of Milwaukee

​​​​Kohl’s Building Blocks Program a Penfield Children’s Center program that promotes the health and positive development of children and celebrates their unique abilities

MPM & Kohl’s on the Move, an interactive exhibit with real artifacts and specimens from the Milwaukee Public Museum

Throughout the festival, the Kohl’s Captivation Station will also showcase entertaining performances from Mad Science, Comedy Sportz, Join In and Dance and more! Schedules for the Kohl’s Captivation Station are available on Summerfest.com and through the Official Schedule.