Florida State's Martin breaks record for NCAA baseball wins

CLEMSON, S.C. — Florida State baseball coach Mike Martin has broken the record for most wins in NCAA history.

The Seminoles beat Clemson 3-2 in 13 innings on Saturday, giving Martin his 1,976th victory to move past Augie Garrido. Steven Wells supplied the go-ahead run with a two-out homer.

Martin, who is in his 39th season as the Seminoles’ manager, has a 1,976-708-4 record. His .736 winning percentage is also tops among active coaches.

“To say it hasn’t been on my mind is a bunch of bull. Everyone wants to accomplish something like that,” Martin said in a postgame television interview. “It’s exciting for us. Now that this part is over with, we have to position ourselves for postseason play.”

Garrido, who coached at San Francisco State, Cal Poly, Cal State Fullerton, Illinois and Texas, had a 1,975-951-9 record when he retired in 2016. He died on March 15 after suffering a stroke.